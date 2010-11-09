Knott Named WKRN General Manager

Stanley Knott is the new general manager at WKRN Nashville, a New Young Broadcasting station. He started last month and replaces Gwen Kinsey, who left Young to start a consulting firm.

Knott had been general manager at Fox-owned WOFL and WRBW Orlando until September, when Dennis Welsh took over those stations. Before that he was vice president and general manager for WDAF Kansas City and WBRC Birmingham.

"I am excited to have Stan in Nashville and believe he will be the perfect fit for our station, employees and the Nashville community," said Young Broadcasting President Deborah A. McDermott. "He is a strong leader with a wealth of experience and a winning attitude."