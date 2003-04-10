Knight funds HS journalism program
The Radio-Television News Directors Foundation has gotten a big cash
infusion from another foundation to fund journalism programs and First Amendment
education in high schools.
The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has given it $2.5 million for a
three-year effort, the High School Electronic Journalism Project.
The project will fund 100 new high-school journalism programs and 75
school-newsroom partnerships, as well as sponsoring regional workshops.
It is the biggest grant in foundation history. "Introducing young people to
journalism and to the role of a free press in a democratic society is at the
heart of this important work," Knight Foundation president Hodding Carter
III said.
