Knight funds HS journalism program

The Radio-Television News Directors Foundation has gotten a big cash

infusion from another foundation to fund journalism programs and First Amendment

education in high schools.

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has given it $2.5 million for a

three-year effort, the High School Electronic Journalism Project.

The project will fund 100 new high-school journalism programs and 75

school-newsroom partnerships, as well as sponsoring regional workshops.

It is the biggest grant in foundation history. "Introducing young people to

journalism and to the role of a free press in a democratic society is at the

heart of this important work," Knight Foundation president Hodding Carter

III said.