Knight Funds High School Broadcast/Online Education

Saying it was just recently able to "start more new student journalism programs than principals are killing off," Knight Foundation VP or journalism Eric Newton said the foundation has donated another $1.2 million to the Radio-Television News Directors Foundation.

The three-year grant will fund fund high school electronic media initiatives. Newton's group is looking to help student take better advantage of online resources, while also expanding education programs about the First Amendment.

The foundation has given about $7 million to RTNDF, which says the latest cash infusion will allow it to fund mroe than 100 new broadcast journalism classes and another 100 Web sites, training teachers as well as students.

