Knee-Jerk Reaction

Poor Mel Karmazin. The Viacom Inc. chief operating officer can’t put the Super Bowl halftime disaster behind him. He was raked over the coals about the crotch-grabbing and breast exposure at a House indecency hearing.

Last week, Sen. John McCain ragged him about it during a talk at New York’s Museum of Radio and Television. McCain quipped to an audience that included Karmazin that further hearings were unlikely, since "Mel wore out his knee pads" testifying.

Though McCain claims he’s "uncomfortable" drawing up indecency standards from his Senate perch, he’s convinced America wasn’t ready for the tawdry halftime display. At least not in big events like the Super Bowl.