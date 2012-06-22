KNDO Anchor Brown Promoted to GM

KNDU-KNDO Yakima, Wash., anchor Christine Brown has been named general manager of the stations, which are both NBC affiliates. She has her last day at the anchor desk June 22.

Shane Edinger was named news director.

Brown started in Yakima, DMA No. 123, as part time host of a talk show on rival KAPP. Cowles Company owns KNDU-KNDO.

"Now my attention turns to the business aspect of operating a media company," she said on KNDO.com.

Brown said the stations will soon be streaming early evening newscasts live on the stations' site, and will partner with Syncbak to make the stations available on mobile devices.

"I have so enjoyed sharing the news of our local community," Brown concluded. "Thank you for inviting me into your home each evening."