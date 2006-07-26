KNBC's Madison Adds Corporate Diversity

Paula Madison, president and general manager of KNBC Los Angeles, as well as regional manager of co-owned Telemundo affiliate KVEA and Spanish-language independent KWHY there, has been named executive VP, diversity for parent NBC Universal.

She will be the point person on diversity issues with the community and government. NBC Chairman Bob Wright said Wednesday that Madison's being based in Los Angeles will be a plus. She has long-time ties to the community.

It is familiar territory, diversity as well as Los Angeles, since Madison was NBC's first head of diversity from 2000 to 2002.