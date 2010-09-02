KNBC Slots ‘Daily Connection' For Noon

KNBC Los Angeles' new season will feature the greatest-clips program Daily Connection at noon. KNBC debuted the show earlier this summer in a soft launch, airing it at 11 a.m. It shifts to noon Sept. 13.

Daily Connection is comprised of clips of the moment from NBC's myriad networks, such as MSNBC and the Weather Channel. Stations customize the content to their needs and front the show with their own talent. NBC calls Daily Connection "a fully edited program combining the latest news, entertainment, health, consumer and human-interest stories produced by NBC News."

"It's a news and information show, not a hard news show per se," says KNBC President/General Manager Craig Robinson.

Daily Connection launched at WRC Washington last fall, and WNBC New York debuted it Aug. 9 at 12:30 p.m.

KNBC currently airs Deal or No Deal at noon. Robinson says KNBC talent will take turns hosting Daily Connection, and the show will be tailored to suit Los Angeles sensibilities. "It will be customized from the treasure trove of NBC clips," he says.