KNBC Nets Eight Local Emmys

Retired KNBC anchor Paul Moyer and its departing news director, Bob Long, went out with an Emmy bang.

Moyer’s final year at the helm of the NBC-owned station’s 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts — which he co-anchored with Colleen Williams, who remains with the outlet — netted KNBC a pair of wins Saturday night at the 61st annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards.

KNBC led the total Emmy tally (as it had the previous two years), netting eight. Fox-owned KTTV was next with seven, followed by PBS outfit KCET with six.

The 5 p.m. newscast won the Emmy for daily news over 35 minutes, while the station’s 11 p.m. telecast won the Emmy for news under 35 minutes. The dual wins were a sweet farewell for Long, who announced last week that he would depart the station next month to take a teaching job in Turkey.

