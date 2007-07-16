KNBC Launches Community Site

KNBC Los Angeles has launched yourLAtv.com, a video-rich Website for hip happenings in the Southern California region. Calling it “an exciting synergy between online and television platforms,” yourLAtv.com features “hundreds of entertaining stories showcasing the gems, quirky locations and out-of-the-way places that make Southern California such an amazing place to live or visit,” with ideas, opinions and video submitted by users. The best of the Website is featured on KNBC’s weekday show YourLA.

Categories on the site include Eat & Drink, Happenings and Shopping. KNBC also plans to add video classifieds and a social networking element.

The station is owned by NBC Universal.