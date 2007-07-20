KNBC Hires Digital Boss

Craig Robinson was named E.V.P., Operations and Digital Strategy, at KNBC Los Angeles. It’s a newly created position at the station. He comes from Media General’s NBC affiliate WCMH Columbus, OH, where he was president and G.M. During his tenure there, WCMH led the Media General group in Web traffic and revenue.



Prior to his time at WCHM, Robinson was V.P. of Sales at NBC O&O WRC Washington.



He knows the L.A. market well, spending 14 years at KCBS, and having attended UCLA.



Robinson starts August 20.