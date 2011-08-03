KNBC GM Robinson Named NBCUniversal Chief Diversity Officer

Craig Robinson, KNBC Los Angeles president and general manager, has been named executive vice president and chief diversity officer at NBCUniversal. He will report to NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke and succeed Paula Madison, who retired in May. Madison too had been general manager at NBC-owned KNBC.

Robinson begins his new role August 15 and will serve as KNBC's general manager until a replacement is named.

"Diversity is one of our company's biggest priorities, and I'm pleased that we could look within our own ranks and tap an accomplished leader like Craig to fill this important role," said Burke. "Craig has been actively involved in many of our diversity programs and his understanding of our company, its people and its culture will be invaluable as we continue our work to establish NBCUniversal as a leader in this area."

Robinson will "help define, enable and foster a corporate culture that values diversity of talent, ideas, values and backgrounds across all parts of the company," NBCUniversal said in a statement. "He will act as the main liaison between NBCUniversal and key national and local figures and will oversee the company's diversity commitments, working closely with senior executives to promote these efforts throughout the organization."

Prior to joining KNBC, Robinson was the president and general manager at WCMH Columbus. Previous roles include VP of sales at NBC's WRC Washington.

Robinson is active in the Asian Pacific Americans @NBCUniversal, Black Professional Alliance and Out @NBCU employee groups, among others.