KMYS Switches From MyNet to CW

Sinclair Broadcast Group's KMYS San Antonio has switched from a MyNetworkTV affiliate to a CW. The change, effective immediately, gives Sinclair 10 CW affiliates.

The former My 35 TV has rebranded itself The CW 35. Besides network shows such as Gossip Girl, The CW 35 will feature syndicated programs like Swift Justice with Nancy Grace and Access Hollywood.

KCWX previously held the CW affiliation in San Antonio and is now a MyNetworkTV affiliate.

"The CW and Sinclair have enjoyed a long and successful relationship, and we're thrilled to extend our partnership into San Antonio," said CW Distribution Executive VP Elizabeth Tumulty. "Through the hard work of general manager John Seabers and his team, the new CW 35 offers viewers a great mix of local programming, top syndicated product and full market distribution."

KMYS claimed almost $10 million in revenue last year, according to BIA/Kelsey.

Seabers runs the Fox and CW affiliate in DMA No. 37. "We are very excited to be partnering with the CW Network which has their hand on the pulse of the young, upwardly mobile viewers," he said. "We feel it is the perfect complement to its sister station, FOX San Antonio, for delivering unique programming designed for the broadest-based appeal."