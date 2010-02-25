KMTV Taps Carl For News Director
Al Carl has been named the news director at KMTV Omaha, a
Journal Broadcast-owned CBS affiliate. He comes from KSHB Kansas City,
where he
was executive producer of news. He starts in DMA No. 76 March 1.
"Al's breadth of experience and
knowledge of best practices from throughout the country will be great
assets to
his team members here at the station and all of our KMTV viewers," said
Journal
Broadcast Group Omaha VP/General Manager Rob Burton.
TV Spy previously reported the
hiring.
Carl began his television career
as an anchor/reporter in the Nebraska Panhandle. He earned a bachelor's
degree
in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and grew up near
Omaha in Gretna.
"I look forward to working with
the excellent news, sales and management teams at Action 3 News in
Omaha. KMTV and its owner,
Journal Broadcast Group, are committed to providing superior news,
weather and
sports information to the viewers and radio listeners in the Omaha
market," Carl said. "I am thrilled to
be coming back to my home state to be a part of the Action 3 News team."
