KMTV Taps Carl For News Director

Al Carl has been named the news director at KMTV Omaha, a

Journal Broadcast-owned CBS affiliate. He comes from KSHB Kansas City,

where he

was executive producer of news. He starts in DMA No. 76 March 1.

"Al's breadth of experience and

knowledge of best practices from throughout the country will be great

assets to

his team members here at the station and all of our KMTV viewers," said

Journal

Broadcast Group Omaha VP/General Manager Rob Burton.

TV Spy previously reported the

hiring.

Carl began his television career

as an anchor/reporter in the Nebraska Panhandle. He earned a bachelor's

degree

in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and grew up near

Omaha in Gretna.

"I look forward to working with

the excellent news, sales and management teams at Action 3 News in

Omaha. KMTV and its owner,

Journal Broadcast Group, are committed to providing superior news,

weather and

sports information to the viewers and radio listeners in the Omaha

market," Carl said. "I am thrilled to

be coming back to my home state to be a part of the Action 3 News team."