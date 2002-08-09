KMTP faces FCC fine

KMTP-TV, an educational station in San Francisco faces a $10,000 fine

after the Federal Communications Commission ruled the noncommercial

foreign-language station aired advertisements for State Farm, Met Life, and

several local retailers.

The violations occurred 1,900 times since June 1999 and drew complaints from

the local AT&T cable franchise and KTSF (TV), a local commercial station.

Noncommercial stations are permitted to identify underwriters with on-air

acknowledgements but may not promote contributors' products and services.

KMTP defended most of announcements on grounds that creating 'value-neutral'

acknowledgements is a 'daunting challenge' when the languages at issue --

Vietnamese, Mandarin, Filipino and Korean -- do not always 'yield precise

cross-cultural verbal equivalencies in English.'

KMTP also disagreed with translations of the announcements provided by the

complainants.

But the FCC found KMTP's own translations exceeded

permissible boundaries.

One announcement, for instance, promoted a mileage plan of Asiana Airlines

and described the carrier as 'the best airline in the world.'