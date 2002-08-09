KMTP faces FCC fine
KMTP-TV, an educational station in San Francisco faces a $10,000 fine
after the Federal Communications Commission ruled the noncommercial
foreign-language station aired advertisements for State Farm, Met Life, and
several local retailers.
The violations occurred 1,900 times since June 1999 and drew complaints from
the local AT&T cable franchise and KTSF (TV), a local commercial station.
Noncommercial stations are permitted to identify underwriters with on-air
acknowledgements but may not promote contributors' products and services.
KMTP defended most of announcements on grounds that creating 'value-neutral'
acknowledgements is a 'daunting challenge' when the languages at issue --
Vietnamese, Mandarin, Filipino and Korean -- do not always 'yield precise
cross-cultural verbal equivalencies in English.'
KMTP also disagreed with translations of the announcements provided by the
complainants.
But the FCC found KMTP's own translations exceeded
permissible boundaries.
One announcement, for instance, promoted a mileage plan of Asiana Airlines
and described the carrier as 'the best airline in the world.'
