KMSP, Univ. of Minnesota Launching Football Show

Fox O&O KMSP Minneapolis has partnered with the University of Minnesota to produce a live, weekly show hosted by Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, launching Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

After its debut, The P.J. Fleck Show will air for a half-hour at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and repeat at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and sister station WFTC. KMSP sports anchor Hobie Artigue and Ron Johnson, a former Gopher and NFL player, will co-host.

The show will provide a weekly look at Gophers football throughout the season including game-by-game analysis.