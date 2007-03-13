KMSP Fox 9 News Photojournalist Named TV News Photographer of the Year

KMSP Fox 9 News photojournalist Andy Shilts was awarded the 'Ernie Crisp Television News Photographer of the Year' award by the National Press Photographers Association.

"This photojournalist made the mundane memorable," NPPA judges said of the winner who started his career in television news at WREX-TV in Rockford, IL. He has won several awards, including a 2006 regional Emmy.