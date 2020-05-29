KMOV St. Louis Anchors to Helm ‘CBS Weekend News’

Anchors from KMOV St. Louis will anchor CBS Weekend News May 30-31. Samantha Jones anchors on Saturday and Steve Savard anchors Sunday.

The CBS affiliate is owned by Meredith. Affiliated stations, such as KOIN Portland and WGCL Atlanta, have been pitching in with the network’s weekend evening news with the CBS Broadcast Center shut due to the pandemic.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to show off what we think is a great anchor team, and a great city to the nation,” said Scott Diener, KMOV news director.

Other KMOV news personnel will contribute to the weekend newscasts. Diener said they hope to include a local story or two in the national broadcast.

St. Louis is DMA No. 23.

Jones and Savard anchor the News 4 newscasts at 6 and 10 p.m. weeknights. Jones graduated from the University of Arkansas and previously worked at stations in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas.

Savard came to KMOV as sports director in 1994.

Reena Ninan and Elaine Quijano usually anchor CBS Weekend News. Norah O’Donnell anchors CBS Evening News from Washington during the week.