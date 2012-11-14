KMGH Apologizes for Profane Petraeus Book Cover

KMGH Denver has apologized for showing an image of a doctored book cover making profane light of the David Petraeus-Paula Broadwell snafu. In its 5 p.m. news on Nov. 12, the ABC affiliate showed an image of Broadwell's book, All In: The Education of General David Petraeus. But the image, obtained online, had been doctored to read "All Up In My Snatch."

The clip then went viral.

Jeff Harris, KMGH news director, called it "a regrettable and an embarrassing error."

"We have corrected the story to avoid any recurrence of its broadcast," he said. "We are following up internally as well to avoid a repeat of this inexcusable oversight."

Scripps acquired KMGH in the McGraw-Hill acquisition in 2011.