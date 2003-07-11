Klum to roam for Travel
Travel Channel’s quest to inject more personality into its programming
has led it to supermodel Heidi Klum.
The beauty is working on a show that will take viewers to exotic locales and
reveal off-the-beaten-path adventures.
Discovery Networks U.S. president Billy Campbell promised that the show will be
accessible for viewers, saying these adventures are things "regular people"
could do. (They just couldn’t do them with Klum, we presume.)
Travel, under new general manager Rick Rodriguez, is trying to revamp its programming
approach and add more storytelling and adventure.
This would be Klum’s second Discovery project. She’ll host a night of
Discovery Channel’s "Shark Week" in August.
