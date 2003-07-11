Klum to roam for Travel

Travel Channel’s quest to inject more personality into its programming

has led it to supermodel Heidi Klum.

The beauty is working on a show that will take viewers to exotic locales and

reveal off-the-beaten-path adventures.

Discovery Networks U.S. president Billy Campbell promised that the show will be

accessible for viewers, saying these adventures are things "regular people"

could do. (They just couldn’t do them with Klum, we presume.)

Travel, under new general manager Rick Rodriguez, is trying to revamp its programming

approach and add more storytelling and adventure.

This would be Klum’s second Discovery project. She’ll host a night of

Discovery Channel’s "Shark Week" in August.