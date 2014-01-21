‘Klondike’ Premieres to 3.4 Million Viewers

The first two hours of Discovery Channel’s Klondike debuted Monday night to an average of 3.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Research. The opening installment of the six-hour miniseries earned a 1.7 rating among adults 25-54, a 2.3 rating among men 25-54, and a 2.2 among men 18 and up.

Klondike is Discovery Channel’s first scripted drama. Its format mirrors that of History's Hatfields & McCoys, that network's first scripted effort, which, like Klondike, aired in two-hour installments spread out over three consecutive nights. Hatfields averaged 13.8 million viewers when it bowed in 2012, and its third installment broke records for the most viewers ever for an evening of ad-supported cable at 14.3 million.

The second two-hour installment of Klondike will air Tuesday night at 9 p.m., with the final installment set to air Wednesday at 9 p.m.