‘Hatfields & McCoys' Breaks Viewership Record in NightThree

The conclusion of History's three-part miniseries Hatfields & McCoys was its most

watched episode yet, drawing 14.3 million total viewers on Wednesday night,

according to Nielsen.

Night three surpassed its premiere audience of 13.9 milliontotal viewers from Monday

to become the new No. 1 entertainment telecast in the history of ad-supported

cable. All three nights of the Kevin Costner/Bill Paxton period event rank as

the top three most-watched entertainment telecasts of all time by the same

measure.

Hatfields also

averaged 6.3 million adults 25-54 for part three, making it the top entertainment

telecast in the demo on ad-supported cable in 14 years. Wednesday's episode

drew 5.1 million adults 18-49, up 9% over the previous night.

Over three nights, Hatfields

averaged 4.9 million viewers in the 18-49 demo, making it the highest-rated miniseries

or movie on cable since 1998.