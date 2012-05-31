‘Hatfields & McCoys' Breaks Viewership Record in NightThree
The conclusion of History's three-part miniseries Hatfields & McCoys was its most
watched episode yet, drawing 14.3 million total viewers on Wednesday night,
according to Nielsen.
Night three surpassed its premiere audience of 13.9 milliontotal viewers from Monday
to become the new No. 1 entertainment telecast in the history of ad-supported
cable. All three nights of the Kevin Costner/Bill Paxton period event rank as
the top three most-watched entertainment telecasts of all time by the same
measure.
Hatfields also
averaged 6.3 million adults 25-54 for part three, making it the top entertainment
telecast in the demo on ad-supported cable in 14 years. Wednesday's episode
drew 5.1 million adults 18-49, up 9% over the previous night.
Over three nights, Hatfields
averaged 4.9 million viewers in the 18-49 demo, making it the highest-rated miniseries
or movie on cable since 1998.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.