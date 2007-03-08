Klingle Out at WHAS
WHAS Louisville , Ky., General Manager Bob Klingle has resigned from the Belo-owned ABC station. He’s leaving the station March 23, at which point he’ll pursue other business interests.
While its competitors have chipped away at WHAS’ dominance in recent years , Klingle, who was unable to be reached for comment, told the press the decision was entirely his own.
Klingle joined WHAS in 2000. The station has not announced his successor.
