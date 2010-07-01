Klein Takes Sundance Programming Post
Sundance Channel Thursday named Michael Klein as senior VP,
original programming and development, effective immediately.
Klein previously had been senior VP of content at Travel Channel, where he
launched shows including Anthony
Bourdain: No Reservations, Andrew Zimmern's Bizarre Foods, and Man V.
Food.
Travel Channel management has turned over since being acquired by Scripps
Networks Interactive.
"Michael's success in the programming arena, all-around television experience
and enthusiasm for the Sundance brand makes him an exciting addition to the
senior management team," said Sarah Barnett, executive VP and General
Manager, Sundance Channel. "As Sundance Channel enters into a new
era of original programming, Michael brings new energy and creativity that I am
confident will resonate with viewers and excite the television industry."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.