Klein Takes Sundance Programming Post

Sundance Channel Thursday named Michael Klein as senior VP,

original programming and development, effective immediately.

Klein previously had been senior VP of content at Travel Channel, where he

launched shows including Anthony

Bourdain: No Reservations, Andrew Zimmern's Bizarre Foods, and Man V.

Food.

Travel Channel management has turned over since being acquired by Scripps

Networks Interactive.

"Michael's success in the programming arena, all-around television experience

and enthusiasm for the Sundance brand makes him an exciting addition to the

senior management team," said Sarah Barnett, executive VP and General

Manager, Sundance Channel. "As Sundance Channel enters into a new

era of original programming, Michael brings new energy and creativity that I am

confident will resonate with viewers and excite the television industry."