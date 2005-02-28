Klein Named Acting Media Bureau Chief
The FCC has named Media Burea chief Deborah Klein as acting chief.
Bureau Chief Ken Ferree is exiting March 4. FCC Chairman Michael Powell is also leaving this month.
Klein has been the bureau's chief of staff since 2002. Before that, she headed the Consumer Protection and Competition Division in the Cable Services Bureau.
She joined the FCC in 1994 from the Federal Trade Commission’s competition bureau.
