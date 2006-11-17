KLDT Switches To All-Digital
The FCC has granted KLDT-TV Dallas permission to discontinue its analog broadcasts on ch.55 there and move to digital-only broadcasts on its current DTV channel 54.
The FCC has allowed stations on channels 52 to 59 to give up their analog and go all-digital before the 2009 transition date because after the transition, broadcasters will all be concentrated in the lower band, with that swath of spectrum cleared for re-use for advance services.
In this case, Qualcomm, which bought rights to some of the to-be-cleared spectrum at auction, is striking deals with stations on ch. 55 so that it can launch its MediaFlo multichannel video service to wireless phones.
Because the digital channel--54--is only one channel away from Qualcomm's new service, there will be some interference to KLDT viewers, but the FCC concluded that it will affect only .86% of those viewers, and only until the transition date, so that "this temporary loss of service is outweighed by the fact that over 390,000 people will receive KLDT-DT service for the first time."
That additional viewership is because per the Qualcomm buyout, the station was able upgrade from a low power to a full-power DTV signal and reach that many more viewers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.