KLAS, WXYZ, WVUE Win Prestigious DuPont-Columbia Prizes

Landmark's KLAS Las Vegas, Scripps' WXYZ Detroit and

Louisiana Media Company's WVUE New Orleans won prestigious duPont-Columbia

awards, given out by Columbia Journalism School for "excellence in

broadcast and digital news."





Public broadcasting stations claiming duPonts include KCET

in Southern California and WGBH in Boston. Fourteen winners were announced,

including USA Today and CBS News.





KLAS won for its report "Desert Underwater." WVUE

won for "Dirty Deeds" and "Hiding Behind the Badge." WXYZ

was awarded for "Wayne County Confidential," a series on government

corruption.



Scripps says the WXYZ reports led to "an FBI investigation, a series of

indictments, criminal charges, resignations, firings and stronger ethics

rules."





"The duPont-Columbia award recognizes the very best in

broadcast journalism," said Ed Fernandez, divisional vice president for

Scripps television and WXYZ vice president and general manager. "WXYZ is

honored to receive this award for upholding the highest journalism standards as

we serve our community."