KLAS, WXYZ, WVUE Win Prestigious DuPont-Columbia Prizes
Landmark's KLAS Las Vegas, Scripps' WXYZ Detroit and
Louisiana Media Company's WVUE New Orleans won prestigious duPont-Columbia
awards, given out by Columbia Journalism School for "excellence in
broadcast and digital news."
Public broadcasting stations claiming duPonts include KCET
in Southern California and WGBH in Boston. Fourteen winners were announced,
including USA Today and CBS News.
KLAS won for its report "Desert Underwater." WVUE
won for "Dirty Deeds" and "Hiding Behind the Badge." WXYZ
was awarded for "Wayne County Confidential," a series on government
corruption.
Scripps says the WXYZ reports led to "an FBI investigation, a series of
indictments, criminal charges, resignations, firings and stronger ethics
rules."
"The duPont-Columbia award recognizes the very best in
broadcast journalism," said Ed Fernandez, divisional vice president for
Scripps television and WXYZ vice president and general manager. "WXYZ is
honored to receive this award for upholding the highest journalism standards as
we serve our community."
