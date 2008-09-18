KLAS Las Vegas Cuts 17

KLAS Las Vegas laid off 17 staffers and offered another four people positions elsewhere in the company.

Around 10% of the CBS affiliate’s staff was affected.

KLAS is owned by Landmark Communications and is for sale.

The station said it offered a “generous severance package and a variety of support services, including employment counseling,” to the affected parties. The 17 included a majority of support positions and as many as four on-air personalities. General manager Emily Neilson said KLAS will stick with its full slate of newscasts.

The layoffs were previously reported in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A KLAS statement cited “current economic conditions” as the reason for the dismissals.

Las Vegas has been hit particularly hard by the subprime-mortgage crisis, and station executives there do not see a near-term improvement in the glum local economy.

Neilson said in a statement: “We regret the impact this decision will have on our employees and their families. But in this sharply different economy, we must change how we operate to ensure that we remain a leading news organization delivering quality journalism on television and online and delivering efficient, effective service to our advertisers.”