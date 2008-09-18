KLAS Las Vegas Cuts 17
KLAS Las Vegas laid off 17 staffers and offered another four people positions elsewhere in the company.
Around 10% of the CBS affiliate’s staff was affected.
KLAS is owned by Landmark Communications and is for sale.
The station said it offered a “generous severance package and a variety of support services, including employment counseling,” to the affected parties. The 17 included a majority of support positions and as many as four on-air personalities. General manager Emily Neilson said KLAS will stick with its full slate of newscasts.
The layoffs were previously reported in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
A KLAS statement cited “current economic conditions” as the reason for the dismissals.
Las Vegas has been hit particularly hard by the subprime-mortgage crisis, and station executives there do not see a near-term improvement in the glum local economy.
Neilson said in a statement: “We regret the impact this decision will have on our employees and their families. But in this sharply different economy, we must change how we operate to ensure that we remain a leading news organization delivering quality journalism on television and online and delivering efficient, effective service to our advertisers.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.