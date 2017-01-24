KLAS Las Vegas Bringing Local Lifestyle to 4 p.m.

KLAS, Nexstar’s Las Vegas CBS affiliate, is set to launch a new lifestyle show featuring genre favorites such as entertainment and pop culture as well as periodic news, the company announced Tuesday.

The one-hour show, Las Vegas Now, will air weekdays at 4 p.m. starting Feb. 6. It will broadcast from the station’s newly redesigned studio, which has been part of KLAS’ larger news expansion, the company said.

Lisa Howfield, KLAS’ VP and general manager, said the show will be produced by market vets and feature seasoned journalists. “Our teams are working hard on what promises to be an entertaining, fun and informative experience for our local viewers,” she said.

Once the show debuts, KLAS will be producing 37 hours of news per week, she said.