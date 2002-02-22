KLAS dubs gunfire on tape of shooting
KLAS-TV Las Vegas offered viewers not only exclusive security-camera footage
of a fatal shooting at Harrah's Las Vegas Casino & Hotel this month, it
provided an original soundtrack.
Reporter-anchor John Gilbert told local weekly Las Vegas City Life
that lacking natural sound, he presented what he felt replicated the actual
sounds -- including the sounds of slot machines and gunfire -- to present a
story closer to 'reality.'
Gilbert said such an occurrence was rare. News director Gene Ross said that
although Gilbert thought he was doing the right thing, it was a mistake.
Ross said there was no written policy on the subject, although he added that
he had not envisioned the need for one.
Such a prohibition does exist in the Radio-Television News Directors
Association's code of ethics, which states, 'Professional electronic journalists
should not . report anything known to be false, manipulate images or sounds in
any way that is misleading or present images or sounds that are reenacted
without informing the public.'
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.