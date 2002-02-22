KLAS dubs gunfire on tape of shooting

KLAS-TV Las Vegas offered viewers not only exclusive security-camera footage

of a fatal shooting at Harrah's Las Vegas Casino & Hotel this month, it

provided an original soundtrack.

Reporter-anchor John Gilbert told local weekly Las Vegas City Life

that lacking natural sound, he presented what he felt replicated the actual

sounds -- including the sounds of slot machines and gunfire -- to present a

story closer to 'reality.'

Gilbert said such an occurrence was rare. News director Gene Ross said that

although Gilbert thought he was doing the right thing, it was a mistake.

Ross said there was no written policy on the subject, although he added that

he had not envisioned the need for one.

Such a prohibition does exist in the Radio-Television News Directors

Association's code of ethics, which states, 'Professional electronic journalists

should not . report anything known to be false, manipulate images or sounds in

any way that is misleading or present images or sounds that are reenacted

without informing the public.'