KLAS Converts to HD

KLAS Las Vegas converted its local news to high definition Monday, becoming the first TV station in its market to make the upgrade.



The Landmark Communications-owned CBS affiliate is one of about a dozen stations in the country that have switched their news production to HD. Most recently, NBC Universal-owned WNBC New York and ABC's WPVI Philadelphia made the move to high def.



KLAS's studio camera, graphics and weather are now all HD.



The station's executives say they made the switch in response to Las Vegas' high HD penetration. "With this dramatic local interest, we saw the importance of making the multi-million investment to bring this cutting edge technology to Las Vegas," says General Manager Emily Neilson.



Added VP of News Bob Stoldal: "We work hard to deliver a newscast that has depth and clarity. Now we have the pictures to match."