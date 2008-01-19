Klarman Is Heir to Oxygen Top Spot

NBC Universal named Bravo Media marketing and digital chief Jason Klarman general manager of the newly-acquired Oxygen Media. Klarman, a longtime colleague of Bravo/Oxygen President Lauren Zalaznick, will be responsible for the women's network's day-to-day operations and will oversee its marketing, digital, communications and sales strategy. He will continue to report to Zalaznick. The duo have worked together since his days leading branding efforts at Trio, after NBC acquired Bravo in 2001 and put Zalaznick in charge of both networks.