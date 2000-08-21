Klansman in the can

The Ku Klux Klan leader charged with threatening and holding captive a TV news crew was in trouble again, for allegedly crashing into the car of a black man after a weekend rally.

WHAS-TV Louisville, Ky., reporter George Sells Jr. and photographer Heidi Thiel are pursuing civil charges against Grand Dragon Jeff Berry after, they charge, Berry kept them at gunpoint from leaving after Sells asked a question that angered Berry.

Berry was arrested and jailed last week in Hazard, Ky., after a confrontation with the black driver had Klansmen chasing his car and finally ramming it at a gas station.

All news is local.

Contact Dan Trigoboff at (301) 260-0923, e-mail dtrig@erols.com, or fax (202) 463-3742.