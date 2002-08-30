KJRH(TV) opts for commercial-free 9/11
Joining a number of other stations around the country, NBC affiliate
KJRH(TV) Tulsa, Okla., will not broadcast any paid advertising for most of Sept.
11.
Instead of spots, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., the station will air messages and
live reports from United Way's Day of Caring activities.
Vice president and general manager Michael Kronley said, "It couldn't be
appropriate to conduct business as usual on a day that invokes such serious
emotional recollection."
The station will carry all NBC Sept. 11 special programming.
