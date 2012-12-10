Kizer Named WQAD GM

Jim Kizer has been named president and general manager at

WQAD in Davenport-Rock Island-Moline DMA. WQAD is the ABC affiliate in the Quad

Cities. It is owned by Local TV.





Kizer joins the station following sales stints at NRS Media,

Tribune Interactive, Insight Media/Comcast Spotlight, The WB and World Now. He

was general manager at various Federal Broadcasting stations before ascending

to the COO spot, where he ran the company until its sale. "Jim has a wide

lens on our industry," said Bobby Lawrence, Local TV LLC CEO. "He has

it all -- sales, interactive, operations and product backgrounds. We're thrilled

he's joining the team."





Kizer starts in DMA No. 99 December 10. "Television is

in my DNA," he said. "I'm pleased to join the Local TV operations in

Quad Cities, and can't wait to get started."