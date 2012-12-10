Kizer Named WQAD GM
Jim Kizer has been named president and general manager at
WQAD in Davenport-Rock Island-Moline DMA. WQAD is the ABC affiliate in the Quad
Cities. It is owned by Local TV.
Kizer joins the station following sales stints at NRS Media,
Tribune Interactive, Insight Media/Comcast Spotlight, The WB and World Now. He
was general manager at various Federal Broadcasting stations before ascending
to the COO spot, where he ran the company until its sale. "Jim has a wide
lens on our industry," said Bobby Lawrence, Local TV LLC CEO. "He has
it all -- sales, interactive, operations and product backgrounds. We're thrilled
he's joining the team."
Kizer starts in DMA No. 99 December 10. "Television is
in my DNA," he said. "I'm pleased to join the Local TV operations in
Quad Cities, and can't wait to get started."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.