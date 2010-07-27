KITV's Rosenberg to Retire

KITV

Honolulu President/General Manager Michael A. Rosenberg will retire at

the end of the year. He's run KITV since 1995; Hearst Television is

searching

for his successor.

"Mike is a true

local broadcaster," said Hearst Television President/ CEO David J.

Barrett. "For nearly a quarter century he has been a familiar presence

in the

Hawaii broadcasting, business, civic and charitable communities. During

his time at KITV the station has distinguished itself in its

outstanding news and community service work for the citizens of Hawaii.

We are proud of the great work Mike has done for Hearst

Television."

Rosenberg worked

at KHON Honolulu from 1986 to 1995, taking over as president and general

manager in 1989. He began his career with the ABC network.

Hearst acquired

KITV in 1997. "More than a third of my career has been with KITV, and

it's been a great 15 years," Rosenberg said. "Not only have I been able

to

interact with newsmakers, community leaders and others who have made

this job interesting and exciting every day; it has allowed me to work

with the fine team at this station who have become my second family."

Rosenberg is president of the Hawaii Television Broadcasters Association.