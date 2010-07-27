KITV's Rosenberg to Retire
KITV
Honolulu President/General Manager Michael A. Rosenberg will retire at
the end of the year. He's run KITV since 1995; Hearst Television is
searching
for his successor.
"Mike is a true
local broadcaster," said Hearst Television President/ CEO David J.
Barrett. "For nearly a quarter century he has been a familiar presence
in the
Hawaii broadcasting, business, civic and charitable communities. During
his time at KITV the station has distinguished itself in its
outstanding news and community service work for the citizens of Hawaii.
We are proud of the great work Mike has done for Hearst
Television."
Rosenberg worked
at KHON Honolulu from 1986 to 1995, taking over as president and general
manager in 1989. He began his career with the ABC network.
Hearst acquired
KITV in 1997. "More than a third of my career has been with KITV, and
it's been a great 15 years," Rosenberg said. "Not only have I been able
to
interact with newsmakers, community leaders and others who have made
this job interesting and exciting every day; it has allowed me to work
with the fine team at this station who have become my second family."
Rosenberg is president of the Hawaii Television Broadcasters Association.
