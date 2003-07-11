KITV-TV to pay own way to Japan

KITV-TV Honolulu reversed itself after it was criticized for accepting free

travel from a local agency promoting Hawaii.

Station newspeople planned to accompany Gov. Linda Lingle on a trip to Japan,

with expenses paid by the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau.

But after the story was reported in the Honolulu Advertiser -- including

criticism from academics and citations of industry ethics guidelines against

accepting gifts -- the station said it would pay the expenses for a reporter and

cameraman.

General manager Mike Rosenberg told Broadcasting & Cable the

station looked at the trip as similar to the accompaniment of the military on

training exercises, where the government provides transportation and other

accommodations, and not as an ethical breach.

Plus, the station saw the trip as providing a competitive advantage.

Rosenberg acknowledged that the publicity had caused a rethinking and the

change in plans.