Kitchen Gives Fox Some Heat

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen was the highest-rated show in the key 18-49 demo on any network Monday night, with a 3.6 rating/10 share, according to Nielsen overnight affiliate ratings. A repeat of Kitchen from 8-9 scored a 2.1/7. It was bested by comedy reruns on CBS, which notched a 2.4/8, but the Kitchen double-run was enough to give Fox the No. 1 spot for the night, with a 2.8/8.

CBS was a close No. 2 with a 2.7/8 for a night of reruns (CSI: Miami was the highest rated on the networks, with a 3.2/9 in the demo).

Coming in at No. 3 was NBC, whose first run episode of Treasure Hunters (following a rerun at 8-9) came in third in its 9-10 time slot, with a 2.5/7. The Peacock got a 2.0/6 for the night.

ABC was fourth with a 1.8/5. Its new reality show How To Get The Guy fared poorly in its second installment, coming in third (1.5/4) to CSI and a rerun of NBC’s Medium (1.8/5) from 10-11.

Netlets UPN and WB were fifth and sixth with an 0.9/3 and 0/7/2, respectively.