Kitchen Cooks Up Winning Finale

The two-hour Hell’s Kitchen finale was a winning recipe for Fox on Monday, serving up a 3.9 rating/11 share in the key 18-49 demo and putting the network far on top of the primetime heap, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS was at a distant second with a 2.6/7 in the demo for a night of comedy and CSI: Miami reruns.

ABC, with reality reruns (Wife Swap and Supernanny) was third with a 2.2/6 in the demo.

The last of the Big Four: NBC with a 1.6/4, despite having two first-run programs (Psych, 1.3/4, and Treasure Hunters, 1.8/5) on against so many reruns.

Netlets The WB and UPN, counting down their final days before they merge to become The CW, scored a combined average of 0.8/2.