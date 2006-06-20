Kitchen Cooks Up Ratings Win for Fox

The way to a ratings win was through the stomach on Monday night. Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen served up a 3.4 rating/9 share in the key 18-49 demo, making it the No. 1-rated program of the night and giving Fox the top slot.

In the rerun race, however, Kitchen didn’t fare as well; a repeat from 8-9 got a 2.0/6 in the demo and was beaten by sitcom reruns on CBS (2.3/7 for the hour) and a Wife Swap rerun on ABC (2.1/7).

CBS was second overall for the night with a 2.6/7.

NBC was next with a 2.3/7 for game seven of the NHL Finals, and ABC came in at No. 4 with a 2.0/6. Its new reality show How To Get the Guy didn’t get much of an audience in its second week, earning just a 1.7/5 against a rerun of CSI: Miami on CBS (3.2/9) and hockey (2.7/7 for the hour).

UPN and The WB earned an 0.8/2 and an 0.7/2, respectively.