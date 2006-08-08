Kitchen Continues To Cook

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen was the highest-rated show in prime on Monday, serving up a 3.8 rating/10 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. It helped Fox tie for No. 1 overall, with a 2.9 rating/9 share to CBS’ 2.9/8. The Eye network’s highest-rated offering was a rerun of CSI: Miami (3.4/10) from 10-11.

ABC came in at No. 3 with a 1.9/6. Its second week of reality show One Ocean View went down from its already dismal premiere last week (1.5 /4), clocking in at a 1.2/3 from 10-11.

NBC was fourth with a 1.7/5 for original showings of Psych (1.3/4), Treasure Hunters (1.9/5), and a rerun of Medium (1.7/5).

UPN and The WB, counting down their final days, got an 0.8/2 and 0.6/2, respectively.