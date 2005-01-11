KISS and Tell from Oxygen

Oxygen is looking for a few good Fabios

Mr. Romance, which premieres Monday, March 14, at 10 p.m., is a contest for the Harlequin romance books’ next coverboy. The comedy/reality series was created by KISS’s Gene Simmons.

“With our tongue firmly planted in our cheek, we are putting the man back in romance,” Oxygen Chairman and CEO Geraldine Laybourne told TV Critics gathered for the Television Critics Association tour in L.A.

Twelve beefy guys will compete in a “romance boot camp” for a $50,000 cash prize, learning how to kiss for the camera, walk the catwalk and strike seductive poses.

The show will run for five, one-hour episodes and a two-hour finale. Fabio himself, Gene Simmons and TV personality Tina Malave will serve as judges, with no eliminations made until the finale.

In other programming news, Janeane Garofalo will star in Oxygen’s newest original movie, the network told TV critics in L.A. Tuesday.

Premiering Spring 2005, the two-hour Nadine in Dateland will star Garofalo as the owner of a dating service in need of professional revamping.

Nadine was written and directed by Amie Steir and executive produced by John Davis of Davis Entertainment. Kristen Connolly Vadas will supervise for Oxygen Media.

Oxygen also announced Confessions of a Sociopathic Social Climber, an original movie starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Joseph Lawrence and Colin Ferguson.

Confessions, based on a New York Times best-selling novel by Adele Lang, tells the story of Katya, a 28-year-old ad exec/wannabe socialite. It will premiere March 12 at 8 p.m.

Comedian Fred Willard (A Mighty Wind, Best in Show) will host and Cindy Guyer, who formerly modeled for Nancy Drew book covers, will be “headmistress of the romance academy.”