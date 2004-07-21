Kirstie Alley, Fat Actress

Cheers star Kirstie Alley will star in a new comedy reality show, Fat Actress, loosely based on herself.

The six-episode comedy will debut next year on Showtime. In other Showtime news, the pay cable net says MGM is adapting its film franchise, Barbershop, into a new half-hour comedy.

The network is also currently mulling six previously announced series pilots, three comedies and three dramas.

The comedies include Weeds, which stars Mary Louise Parker as a suburban mother who deals marijuana on the side; Pryor Offenses, based on comedian Richard Pryor’s life (the comic is one of the executive producers); and What’s Not to Love, based on comedian Jonathan Ames' take on downtown Manhattanites.

On the drama side, pilots include terrorism drama The Cell; Hate, a crime drama about New York’s hate crimes unit; and an unnamed show about two Providence, R.I. brothers, one a gangster and the other a state politician.