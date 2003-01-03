KIRO shares news wealth
Viacom Inc.'s KSTW-TV Seattle has contracted with local Cox Broadcasting Inc.-owned CBS affiliate
KIRO-TV for a late-night newscast. The newscast is expected to premiere early
this year, produced by KIRO-TV and using KIRO-TV anchors.
KSTW-TV -- which dropped its local newscast and news department four years ago,
when it was part of the Paramount Television group -- will face competition in the 10 p.m.
hour from Tribune-owned Fox affiliate KCPQ(TV) and Belo Corp.-owned independent
KONG-TV, which gets news product from co-owned KING-TV.
It's the second deal of its type in recent weeks for Viacom stations, which
announced a partnership in Detroit with Scripps-owned ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV to
produce news for UPN station WKBD(TV) there.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.