KIRO Seattle Launches Video News on Echo Show

Taking distribution on Alexa-enabled platforms up a notch, KIRO Seattle is rolling out local news updates on Echo Show, Amazon’s new touchscreen device.

KIRO, a Cox-owned CBS affiliate, will produce two-minute video flash briefings offering news, trending stories and weather, which viewers can watch on Echo Show’s seven-inch screen.

Like the audio news updates on earlier Alexa devices—Amazon’s Echo and Fire TV—the videos can be launched by voice command.

KIRO is the first Seattle station to launch on Echo Show, which was released on June 28.