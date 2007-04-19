Kint Named to Head CBS Sportsline
Jason Kint has been tapped to head up CBS Sportsline.
SportsLine is CBS' online sports site as well as producing the official sites of the NFL, PGA TOUR and NCAA Sports.
Kint, who will head up programming, development, marketing, technology, and administration, was VP of Sporting News and GM of its online division and before that was executive producer of the Websites of Times Mirror Magazines.
Kint replaces Steve Snyder, who was named COO of CBS Interactive back in January.
