Kinsey Doubles Duty at WKRN

Young Broadcasting has named Gwen Kinsey the president and general manager of WKRN Nashville in addition to her role as WATE Knoxville president and GM

"Gwen has been with Young Broadcasting for 14 years and has been a significant part of the management team," said Young Broadcasting President Deb McDermott. "I know that her strong leadership abilities and dedication will be invaluable for the success of WKRN."

The position became available when WKRN’s former president and GM, Mike Sechrist, announced he was leaving earlier this month to pursue new business opportunities.