Kingsley Smith Tapped for KTTV News Director

Fox O&O news veteran Kingsley Smith will take over as vice president and news director at KTTV Los Angeles, starting June 20. He's currently the VP/news director at Fox-owned WTXF Philadelphia, and has had a long career within Fox Television Stations, including the group's outlet in Dallas and Fox's former station in St. Louis.

Smith succeeds Jose Rios, who started as vice president of digital news applications at Fox Television Stations last week.

"Kingsley's fervent passion for local news and his ability to develop strong news talent and create compelling newscasts makes him the ideal leader for our newsroom," said Kevin Hale, the vice president and general manager at KTTV. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard."

A graduate of the University of Texas in Tyler, Smith holds a B.A. in journalism.

"I look forward to building upon KTTV's accomplishments, while evolving the station's news product to create dynamic and in-depth news coverage that meets the ever-changing changing needs of our viewers," he said.