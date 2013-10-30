Kingsley Smith Departs KTTV Los Angeles

Kingsley Smith, KTTV Los Angeles VP and news director, has stepped down from the Fox O&O. He took on the L.A. job in 2011 after a stint as VP/news director at Fox-owned WTXF Philadelphia, and news posts at Fox-owned stations in Dallas and St. Louis.

Smith is "pursuing other opportunities," according to a statement from KTTV.

Under Smith, KTTV has deployed Google+ to make Google Hangouts video chats a key feature in its morning show. He came on board in L.A. when his predecessor, Jose Rios, moved up to VP of digital news applications at Fox Television Stations.

Assistant news director Tom Searson is acting news director while station management searches for a replacement.