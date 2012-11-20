KING's Costello Named KNXV News Chief

Patrick Costello, vice president and station manager at

KING-KONG Seattle, has been named news director of KNXV Phoenix, Scripps' ABC

affiliate in DMA No. 13. He starts Jan. 7 and succeeds Joe Hengemuehler.





Costello's management duties include NorthWest Cable News in

Seattle. Before reaching the VP level, Costello was executive news director for

Belo's KING and KONG. He's also held news director titles at WBBM Chicago and

KUTV Salt Lake City.





"Pat's background in award-winning journalism, his

experience helping lead some of the nation's best news organizations and his

passion for great storytelling make him a perfect fit to lead our newsroom into

the future," said Anita Helt, KNXV vice president/general manager.

"We know Arizona and ABC15 will benefit from his experience, his

leadership and his deep commitment to community."