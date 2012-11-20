KING's Costello Named KNXV News Chief
Patrick Costello, vice president and station manager at
KING-KONG Seattle, has been named news director of KNXV Phoenix, Scripps' ABC
affiliate in DMA No. 13. He starts Jan. 7 and succeeds Joe Hengemuehler.
Costello's management duties include NorthWest Cable News in
Seattle. Before reaching the VP level, Costello was executive news director for
Belo's KING and KONG. He's also held news director titles at WBBM Chicago and
KUTV Salt Lake City.
"Pat's background in award-winning journalism, his
experience helping lead some of the nation's best news organizations and his
passion for great storytelling make him a perfect fit to lead our newsroom into
the future," said Anita Helt, KNXV vice president/general manager.
"We know Arizona and ABC15 will benefit from his experience, his
leadership and his deep commitment to community."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.