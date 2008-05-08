KING’s Bergman to MSNBC

KING Seattle digital-media director Cory Bergman is heading to MSNBC.com, where he’ll be director of business development.

Bergman is one of the nation’s more progressive digital-media minds: KING5.com took the 2007 Murrow Award for best broadcast Web site; Bergman launched Seattle blog aggregator Citizen Rain; and he manages new-media blog LostRemote.com. His insights at Radio-Television News Directors Association conference panels over the years pushed many station managers to rethink their roles on the Web.

“I’ve always admired the innovation mindset at MSNBC.com, and the opportunity was simply too good to pass up,” Bergman posted on LostRemote.com. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at KING. I’ve told my family and friends over the years that it’s the best TV station in America, on TV and the Web. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

He continued, “I’ve come to believe that the media industry needs business innovation as much or more than it needs content innovation. As a geek journalist with an MBA, that’s why I’ve decided to make the shift to the business side of the online-media world.”

Bergman will remain in Seattle and work from MSNBC’s space on the Microsoft campus.